Art as a force for change: Hajar Al-Alousi captures Al-Anbar's stories on canvas

Shafaq News – Al-Anbar

In a city shaped by conflict and tradition, Hajar Al-Alousi has turned to painting as a means of expression, transforming personal struggle into vibrant works that blend reality with imagination. The Al-Anbar artist has built a reputation for using color to convey emotion, creating pieces that invite viewers to experience her inner world.

Al-Alousi discovered her passion for painting during adolescence, a period marked by conflict and personal challenges. For her, painting became a personal refuge, a way to communicate what words could not.

“I was confined to solitude and introversion. I escaped into painting, letting colors express what I could not articulate,” she explained to Shafaq News, noting that early experiences of loss strengthened her connection to her art.

Al-Alousi credits her mother as the first to recognize her abilities, along with a close friend who saw her work as a language beyond simple drawings. “My family gave me the space to be myself, and my mother encouraged me to express my identity as a gifted artist,” she added.

Describing Al-Anbar as a city of contrasts—darkness and light, loss and generosity—she credited its environment with shaping her artistic vision, influencing both her style and the emotions reflected in her paintings.

As a female artist in a conservative setting, Al-Alousi faced skepticism about her work but allowed her paintings to speak for themselves.

Her first participation in a small local exhibition marked a turning point. Initially feeling vulnerable, she compared the experience to presenting her heart to the public, yet the positive reception reinforced her confidence in her work.

Al-Alousi’s first solo exhibition aimed to reveal a significant part of her inner world. She invested herself fully in the collection, hoping viewers would see what she sees. While some appreciated her use of color, only a few grasped the deeper meaning behind the pieces. Still, the exhibition strengthened her belief in her artistic path.

One of her most personal works, Spring of My Heart, depicts a dreamy natural scene and sunrise, symbolizing new beginnings. The painting served as a form of spiritual healing and a turning point in the development of her own artistic style.

Although she has not yet exhibited internationally, Al-Alousi hopes to share her work with audiences beyond Iraq. A visitor once observed, “You are not an artist; you are a vision,” highlighting the power of her art to connect with others on a deeper level.

Looking ahead, Al-Alousi hopes her art will reach a global audience and leave a lasting impact, further highlighting that the local art scene is creative and youthful but requires stronger connections between artists and the public.

“We are at the beginning of the journey. Recognition and understanding from an audience are essential for artists to continue,” she emphasized.

Summing up her artistic vision, Al-Alousi shared, “I put a large part of my soul into my paintings. I believe my work will one day speak beyond myself, leaving an enduring legacy that tells my stories to audiences I have not yet met.”