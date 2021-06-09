Zamo: from an ancient house in al-Sulymaniyah to an art gallery

Shafaq News/ One of the oldest houses in the city of Sulaymaniyah in Kurdistan Region has turned into a gallery named "Zamo".

The house is owned by the Kurdish writer and politician Ibrahim Ahmed in the city of Sulaymaniyah. It was built in the early days of the city of Sulaymaniyah nearly 130 years ago.

The supervisor of Zamo Gallery, Dilshad Bahaa el-Din, told Shafaq News Agency, "this house has been there since the founding of the city. It is considered one of the oldest houses in the city. The building was transformed to an art gallery by the wife of former Iraqi President Jalal Talabani."

For his part, the director of al-Sulaymaniyah Museum, Hashem Hama Abdullah, said in a statement to Shafaq News Agency, "transforming old houses and buildings into art museums or galleries to display the works of artists is a globally recognized tradition. It is a sign of societal and cultural awareness."