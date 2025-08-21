Thalassemia patients use art to voice their struggles

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

On Thursday, the Thalassemia Patients Association in Al-Sulaymaniyah opened a large art exhibition, featuring 109 works created by about 30 thalassemia patients.

Kojer Karim, Head of the association, explained to Shafaq News that the exhibition aims to integrate thalassemia patients into the community through art, highlighting their talents as a message of peace.

Emphasizing that the paintings capture the patients’ daily struggles, social realities, and contributions to society, Karim added that today's initiative enhance solidarity between those affected, while also serving as a bridge to bring the voices of thalassemia patients to a wider audience.

Thalassemia is an inherited blood disorder that reduces the body’s ability to produce hemoglobin, often requiring regular blood transfusions and lifelong treatment.

In Iraq, around 13,390 people live with the disease, most of them under 15 years old, with a significant number born from consanguineous marriages. Without proper care, the condition can lead to serious health complications and lower life expectancy.