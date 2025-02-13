13 Hunger strikers recover in al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ Thirteen hunger strikers in al-Sulaymaniyah are in stable condition after three days of medical care, a hospital official said on Thursday.

"All 13 hunger strikers have undergone comprehensive tests and analyses under the supervision of specialized medical staff. The results confirmed their condition is stable with no life-threatening risks," stated Dr. Omid Hedayat, deputy director of Shar Hospital, during a press conference.

Hedayat explained that the medical team followed an advanced international treatment protocol to help the hunger strikers recover gradually. "They received vitamins on the first day, followed by small amounts of fluids on the second day. Starting at noon today, they will begin receiving food gradually, in accordance with strict medical guidelines," he noted.

"Medical tests will be conducted after each meal to monitor their response to treatment," he added, emphasizing that the type of food provided would vary according to each patient's health status.

The next 48 hours will offer clearer insights into the strikers' condition, Hedayat said, after which doctors will determine who requires continued hospitalization and who can be discharged.

The hunger strike stemmed from broader protests that broke out in al-Sulaymaniyah on January 25, when public sector employees demanded unpaid salaries. With no official response, 13 protesters intensified their demonstration by voluntarily starting a hunger strike on February 5. Their deteriorating condition prompted their transfer to Shar Hospital, where medical teams applied rigorous health standards to support their recovery. The situation has drawn significant public and media attention.