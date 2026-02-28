Iranian Kurdish traders boost commerce in Iraq’s Khanaqin market

Shafaq News- Khanaqin

In Khanaqin’s old market, northeast of Diyala province, Iraqi and Iranian Kurdish dialects mingle among tightly packed stalls, as more Iranian Kurds arrive to trade goods amid mounting economic and security pressures in their home country.

Shafaq News team toured the market, where vendors and shoppers portrayed Khanaqin as a “culturally familiar environment” shaped by deep family and historical ties between Kurdish communities on both sides of the border. These connections have facilitated entry into local business activity.

“Iranian Kurdish traders have expanded the range of merchandise, particularly Iranian-made and folkloric items,” resident Ahmed Latif, who spoke to our agency, observed, noting, “Customers often favor certain Iranian foods, textiles, and handicrafts for their quality and competitive prices.”

Merchant Mohammed Ali characterized commercial activity as steady, attributing the welcoming atmosphere to longstanding cross-border relationships that predate modern state lines, while Aram Mohammadi, a young Iranian Kurd who recently relocated, cited deteriorating economic conditions and instability in Iran as decisive factors. He chose Khanaqin for its “shared language and customs,” saying that “family and community networks enabled a swift start in small-scale trading.”

As for vendor Dilair Khosrowi, he pointed to positive local reception as an incentive for newcomers to settle temporarily and operate in the market, highlighting sustained demand for traditional Iranian products linked to common cultural heritage.