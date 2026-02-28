Israel strikes alleged Hezbollah infrastructure in Southern Lebanon

Shafaq News- Beirut

Israeli warplanes launched multiple airstrikes on highland areas in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region of southern Lebanon, Lebanese media reported on Saturday, with no immediate casualties or damage confirmed.

Local outlets indicated that the strikes hit the outskirts of al-Qatrani and terrain between al-Rihan and Sajd. Additional bombardment targeted elevated areas in Jezzine district, Wadi Barghaz, and near the town of Blat in Marjayoun district.

مراسل الجديد: سلسلة غارات إسرائيلية استهدفت عدة قرى في إقليم التفاح pic.twitter.com/MNaIGL9LgV — Al Jadeed News (@ALJADEEDNEWS) February 28, 2026

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on X that the operations targeted “Hezbollah infrastructure” in the south.

🔸يهاجم جيش الدفاع في هذه الاثناء بنى تحتية تابعة لحزب الله الإرهابي في جنوب لبنان — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 28, 2026

On Thursday, Israeli aircraft struck several locations in the Beqaa Valley, which the military described as camps used by Hezbollah’s Radwan Force. Lebanon’s Health Ministry reported that those strikes killed a child and a woman and injured 29 others.

Although a US-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon took effect on November 27, 2024, Israeli forces continue to hold five or more positions south of the Litani River and conduct regular strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, as well as in Beirut’s southern suburbs. UNIFIL has recorded more than 10,000 Israeli violations since the truce, while Lebanon’s Health Ministry reports 340 deaths and more than 970 injuries during that period.

