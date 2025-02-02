+100 organizations back Al-Sulaymaniyah teachers as hunger-strike enters day 6

Shafaq News / Over 100 civil society organizations in the Kurdistan Region have declared their support for teachers and public employees in Al-Sulaymaniyah, who have entered the sixth day of a hunger strike demanding overdue salaries.

The ongoing protest outside the United Nations headquarters has raised serious health concerns, particularly for elderly participants and those with chronic illnesses. On Sunday, a teacher was hospitalized after his condition deteriorated, while several others are in need of urgent medical attention.

Dr. Hazar Othman, a physician monitoring the strike, warned of worsening health risks. "The strikers' physical resilience is declining, making them increasingly vulnerable to infections," he said. "Immediate medical intervention, including temperature screening devices and essential supplies, is critical to prevent further emergencies."

Protesters, who have set up tents outside the UN office, insist their hunger strike is a "last resort" after repeated calls for action were ignored. Authorities have yet to respond, heightening frustration among demonstrators.

Activist Surour Abdulrahman urged broader societal participation, calling on teachers, doctors, lawyers, students, and workers to join the movement. He likened the strike’s potential impact to the 1991 uprising, emphasizing the need for collective pressure on authorities.

With no government intervention so far, the risk of further medical crises continues to grow, increasing pressure for an immediate resolution.

Kurdistan’s Salary Crisis: Political Deadlock Fuels Unrest

The Kurdistan Region is grappling with a deepening salary crisis, with public sector employees, including teachers, striking over unpaid wages for December 2024 and January 2025.

The crisis stems from a long-standing financial dispute between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad. Baghdad insists that the KRG must transfer all oil production to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), with revenues directed to the national treasury. The KRG, however, argues that it should deduct production costs before transferring the funds.

Financial experts highlight inefficiencies within the KRG’s payroll system, citing "inflated employee lists" and resistance to direct bank deposits. Economist Mustafa Hantoush criticized both sides, stating, "The KRG must reform its payroll system and enhance transparency, while Baghdad should depoliticize salary payments to ensure financial stability."

Meanwhile, KRG officials accuse Baghdad of using financial policies to exert political pressure. As both sides remain at an impasse, uncertainty looms over when and how the crisis will be resolved to stabilize public sector wages and services.