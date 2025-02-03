Hunger strike fuels protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Protests erupted in the city of Al-Sulaymaniyah as demonstrators called for the resolution of salary-related issues and expressed solidarity with hunger strikers protesting deteriorating living conditions in the Kurdistan Region.

The demonstrations come amid rising economic tensions due to the delay in salaries disbursement.

Kamran Ahmed, one of the protesters, told Shafaq News Agency that the demonstrations aimed to highlight the suffering of citizens, particularly those who have been on hunger strike for seven days. "We are here to demand our rights and to support those who are sacrificing their health to draw attention to our plight," he said.

Ahmed added that the protesters are determined to continue their movement and join the hunger strikers to pressure both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi government, emphasizing that the ongoing political disputes between Erbil and Baghdad have directly contributed to the economic hardships faced by citizens.

Protesters also criticized the United Nations for its perceived inaction, urging the international body to intervene in what they described as a humanitarian issue before it escalates into a full-blown financial or political crisis. "The UN must step in and address this situation, as the negative consequences are directly affecting people's lives," Ahmed said.

Both the KRG and the federal government in Baghdad faced sharp criticism from demonstrators, who expressed frustration over the lack of engagement from officials. Protesters noted that no representatives from either government had visited them or addressed their concerns, despite the harsh conditions faced by residents of the province.