Former lawmaker accuses PUK of "backing Al-Sulaymaniyah protests"

Shafaq News/ A former Kurdish lawmaker Payman Azad-Din, on Tuesday, stated that the ongoing protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah are backed by the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).

The member of the "Change Movement," asserted in a statement that "The protests in Al-Sulaymaniyah are organized with the PUK’s consent. If they were not sanctioned by the party, security forces, whether police or special units, would crack down on participants with force."

She further emphasized that any demonstration in the city requires the PUK’s approval, ensuring that security forces should handle it in an official manner to prevent unrest. "It is crucial that these protests end with a decision from the party," she added.

Salaries Nightmare

The Kurdistan Region is grappling with a deepening salary crisis, with public sector employees, including teachers, striking over unpaid wages for December 2024 and January 2025.

The crisis stems from a long-standing financial dispute between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the federal government in Baghdad, in which the latter insists that the KRG must transfer all oil production to the State Organization for Marketing of Oil (SOMO), with revenues directed to the national treasury. The KRG, however, argues that it should deduct production costs before transferring the funds.

Financial experts highlight inefficiencies within the KRG’s payroll system, citing "inflated employee lists" and resistance to direct bank deposits.

Economist Mustafa Hantoush criticized both sides, stating, "The KRG must reform its payroll system and enhance transparency, while Baghdad should depoliticize salary payments to ensure financial stability."

Meanwhile, KRG officials accuse Baghdad of using financial policies to exert political pressure. As both sides remain at an impasse, uncertainty looms over when and how the crisis will be resolved to stabilize public sector wages and services.