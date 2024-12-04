Protests outside UN building in Erbil against Iraqi Ministry of Finance

Shafaq News/ Dozens of civil activists protested on Wednesday in front of the United Nations building in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, against the Iraqi Ministry of Finance for failing to send full salaries for government employees and private sector workers to the Region.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the activists submitted a protest memorandum to the United Nations and several foreign consulates, including those of the US, France, the UK, and Italy, addressing the delay in paying employees' salaries in the Kurdistan Region.

This story will be updated with further details…