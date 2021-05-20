Report

UN expresses regret over the Iranian refugee suicide attempt in Erbil

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-05-20T14:00:16+0000
UN expresses regret over the Iranian refugee suicide attempt in Erbil

Shafaq News / The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Iraq expressed regret over the Iranian asylum seeker who burned himself in front of the commissioner's office in the Kurdistan Region.

"We are saddened by the tragic incident that occurred on Tuesday, when an Iranian asylum seeker set himself on fire in front of the United Nations compound in Erbil, in the Kurdistan region," the commissioner said in a statement received.

"The medical teams of the United Nations carried out first aid and transferred the asylum seeker to the emergency hospital in Erbil, where he is now receiving medical treatment," stressing that it is closely following up with the Ministry of Health and the hospital administration the health status of the asylum seeker.

It indicated that it works in partnership with the Kurdistan Regional Government and the federal government in Iraq to assist in providing registration and documentation for refugees and asylum seekers following international humanitarian law and the legal standards for refugees.

The commissioner affirmed that it provides the neediest refugees and asylum seekers in Iraq and the Kurdistan region, regardless of nationality, with protection services, legal aid, and cash assistance.

It indicated that it supports the government that provides free healthcare services through state-run hospitals and clinics.

It is worth noting that a Kurdish Iranian citizen had set himself on fire on Tuesday in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees office in Erbil.

