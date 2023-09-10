KRI appeals to UN for support in combating desertification

Shafaq News / Abdulrahman Sadiq, the head of the Kurdistan Region's Environmental Protection and Improvement Authority, announced on Sunday that he has called on the United Nations for assistance in greening three areas in the region at risk of desertification.

During a press conference held in Erbil, Sadiq stated that there are no specific statistics available regarding the rate of desertification in the Kurdistan Region.

He further explained that the authority has requested help from the United Nations to combat desertification in three areas: Karmian, South Dohuk, and West Erbil, all of which are vulnerable to desertification.