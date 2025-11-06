Erbil Citadel comes alive with art celebrating Kurdish identity

Shafaq News – Erbil

The ancient Erbil Citadel, a UNESCO World Heritage site, turned into a vibrant cultural hub on Thursday evening as young artists from across the Kurdistan Region showcased their heritage through painting, music, and traditional attire.

Organized by the Kurdistan Foundation, the Reg Art Exhibition brought together 21 emerging artists whose works fused traditional motifs with modern techniques, revealing how Kurdish culture continues to evolve while staying deeply rooted in its past.

Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani inaugurated the event, describing it as “rooted in the culture, history, and nature of Kurdistan.”

I'm pleased to visit the Reg Art Exhibition, rooted in the culture, history, and nature of Kurdistan.Organized by @KrdFoundation, it brings together 21 young artists from across the Kurdistan Region. pic.twitter.com/hKsE49h4uQ — Masrour Barzani (@masrourbarzani) November 6, 2025

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the program also featured live performances and a workshop led by renowned Kurdish artist Zhilamo, focusing on developing creative skills and encouraging artistic collaboration among participants.

The exhibition transformed the citadel’s historic setting into a living canvas, where history and identity converged in a powerful display of Kurdish expression.