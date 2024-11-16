Erbil hosts Iraq's largest contemporary art exhibition, celebrates cultural diversity

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Center for Arts & Culture (KCAC) organized the largest contemporary art exhibition of its kind, featuring the works of 38 artists from across Iraq.

The event, held in collaboration with the "Tedad" organization and the Academic Social Center, was hosted in the center's gallery.

The exhibition's opening ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including the head of the Erbil Artists Syndicate Hiwa Suad, the Palestinian Consul General in Erbil Nazmi Hazouri, and the Director of the Palace of Culture and Arts Mohammed Fatih.

A variety of paintings addressing themes of societal and cultural diversity were on display, reflecting the richness of Iraq's artistic heritage. The event attracted a large audience of art enthusiasts, critics, and cultural personalities who engaged with the artists to explore their creative messages.

The artworks showcased diverse styles, ranging from realism to expressionism and impressionism, offering visitors insight into Iraq's multifaceted artistic traditions.

During the ceremony, Jalal Habib, head of the Academic Social Center, praised the exhibition for its cultural significance.

Mohammed Fatih emphasized the importance of such events in sustaining cultural momentum, while Asmaa Al-Douri, head of "Tedad," expressed gratitude to the supporters and participating artists.

Nawzad Hakim, cultural advisor to the Kurdistan Ministry of Culture, highlighted the exhibition's importance in fostering artistic expression in the region.

The event concluded with the KCAC presenting certificates of appreciation to the participating artists, underscoring the value of nurturing and supporting Iraq's artistic talents.