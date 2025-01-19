Erbil art exhibition brings childhood dreams to life

Shafaq News/ Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted an art exhibition by artist Gilan, featuring paintings inspired by the dreams of his daughter, Guna.

Gilan told Shafaq News that the exhibition, which took years to complete, reflects a range of emotions from joy to sorrow, all drawn from the world of childhood and its multifaceted dreams.

He added, “I tried to convey these emotions sincerely through colors and lines because childhood is a pure world that captures the contradictions of life.”

The exhibition featured a collection of paintings that alternated between bright colors, expressing cheerful, rosy dreams, and darker tones, symbolizing melancholic and troubling dreams.

Sheida, one of the visitors, told Shafaq News, “I felt as though I was living Guna's dreams. The exhibition is deeply moving and unforgettable.”

Ali, an artist attending the event, stated to Shafaq News that each painting carries a special message, inviting views to reflect on the power of dreams and their impact on life.