Baghdad’s Golden Age shines in Paris art exhibition

Shafaq News/ In a distinctive cultural initiative, the Arab World Institute in Paris is hosting an art exhibition showcasing the cultural and intellectual history of the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent in Paris, the exhibition highlights Baghdad’s Golden Age and its renowned scholars. Titled "Discover The Round City of Baghdad," it is open to the public until January 12, 2024.

The exhibition was opened by Jack Lang, President of the Arab World Institute, who spoke about Baghdad’s historical and cultural significance. He highlighted the importance of the exhibition, showcasing a unique collection of artifacts not seen in over 20 years.

In collaboration with the French company "Ubisoft," the exhibition showcases Baghdad’s Abbasid-era history through over 100 paintings and historical landmarks, highlighting the contributions of scholars and intellectuals who shaped the history of science and culture.

The exhibition is reopening for the second time in Paris, drawing significant interest. Dozens of French visitors, along with students and Arab world enthusiasts, visit daily to explore Baghdad’s history and cultural influence. It also attracts visitors from the Iraqi community in France, who bring their children to rediscover Baghdad as the Abbasid-era capital of science, fostering cultural exchange between Iraq and the world while highlighting its rich heritage.