Annual art carnival in Al-Sulaymaniyah celebrates Kurdish talent and culture

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Shanbay Khak organization held its annual art carnival at the public park in Al-Sulaymaniyah, drawing a large crowd from diverse social groups.

The event, now a yearly tradition, featured artistic contributions from various Kurdish cities, including Al-Sulaymaniyah, Erbil, Duhok, and Kirkuk.

The carnival included various artistic activities, such as musical performances and poetry recitals in different Kurdish dialects, as well as a visual art exhibition featuring works by numerous artists from the organization, displaying pieces that spanned styles from realism to abstract.

In an exclusive statement to Shafaq News, Karbin Salam, the organization's head, said the carnival aims to "bring together artistic talents across Kurdistan and provide a platform for young artists to express their creativity in an open, public setting."

Salam added that the carnival fosters cultural connections between Kurdish cities, offering artists a chance to showcase their work and engage with the public, highlighting the participation of young artists, who exhibited their work alongside more experienced artists, "creating opportunities for interaction and knowledge exchange."

"Shanbay Khak is committed to supporting arts and culture in society by organizing similar events in the future, with plans to expand participation to artists from outside the region, enriching the artistic landscape in Kurdistan." He concluded.