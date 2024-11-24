US Ambassador from Erbil Citadel: Committed to preserving IKR’s rich history

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, reaffirmed the United States' commitment to supporting the Kurdistan Region (KRI).

“Enjoyed my visit to the Erbil Citadel toview progress made on our restoration projects, including the ancient hammam,” Romanowski wrote on X.

The ambassador further emphasized the US commitment to “supporting the KRG [Kurdistan Regional Government] in their efforts to preserve the IKR’s rich history and culture and share it with the world.”

Erbil Citadel

Erbil Citadel, a fortified settlement perched atop an ovoid-shaped tell (a hill formed by successive generations), stands in the KRI's Erbil Province. Encircled by a continuous wall of tall 19th-century façades, it retains the appearance of an impregnable fortress, overlooking the city of Erbil. The citadel showcases a distinctive fan-like layout, reflecting Erbil’s late Ottoman-era design. Written and visual historical records highlight the site's ancient significance, as Erbil corresponds to the Assyrian city of Arbela, a major political and religious hub. Archaeological discoveries suggest the tell conceals layers of earlier settlements beneath its surface.



