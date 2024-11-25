EXCLUSIVE: US Ambassador warns of 'frightening' reactions, stresses Iraq's effort to avoid regional turmoil

Shafaq News/ The US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski, warned of 'frightening' reactions from an expanded conflict, emphasizing that Baghdad does not want to be drawn into the regional turmoil.

In an interview with Shafaq News Agency, Romanowski stated that the United States and the Biden administration are committed to de-escalating by all means, as the potential outcomes and reactions could be “horrific” and even “frightening.”

The Biden administration, she explained, is tirelessly working, until the last day of his presidency, to de-escalate, find sustainable solutions for a ceasefire, secure the release of hostages, and deliver humanitarian aid as much as possible to Lebanon, Gaza, the West Bank, and all areas of ongoing conflict.

Romanowski underscored the US's continued efforts, confirming that Iraq does not want to be dragged into the conflict. Neither the Iraqi government nor the people desire this, and the US will spare no effort in achieving de-escalation, she clarified.

