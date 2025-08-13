Erbil workshop becomes a hub for art and community

Shafaq News – Erbil

Lulav, a young artist from Duhok province, has rekindled a childhood passion for painting and crafts, transforming it into a thriving creative venture. After earning a bachelor’s degree from the College of Fine Arts, she spent several years in fields unrelated to her studies before returning to the art world.

A few years ago, she founded an art workshop called “Kortisan,” which has grown into a recognized fixture in Erbil’s art scene.

In an interview with Shafaq News, she described the workshop as an open space where artists can work individually or in groups, taking part in activities that include painting, handicrafts, and model-making.

“The workshop regularly announces activity dates, and those interested register and participate,” she explained. “We provide all the tools and materials needed to complete projects without any hassle.”

Over time, she has cultivated a comfortable, well-equipped environment suitable for participants of all ages and backgrounds. The workshop also features a marketing component, showcasing works created on-site and giving participants the chance to sell their pieces.

“This aspect has helped many turn their hobbies into an additional source of income, while others have simply enjoyed the experience,” she added.

Highlighting the value of learning through direct interaction with both professionals and amateurs, she emphasized that this exchange has fostered a small art community where members share ideas and support one another.

“Kurdistan Region has significant youthful and creative potential that requires support and opportunities to flourish,” she continued, outlining her long-term goal of expanding the workshop, opening branches in other provinces, and developing it into a center that embraces all forms of art while also promoting aesthetic culture throughout society.