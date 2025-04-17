Cultural exchange through music: Kurdish-French concert in Erbil

Shafaq News/ A joint Kurdish-French music concert was held on Thursday in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, featuring performances by six artists from both communities.

The event, organized by the French Consulate in Erbil, included musical performances and traditional Breton dances. It brought together Kurdish and French musicians in a collaborative program highlighting elements from both cultures.

The concert took place in a public venue and attended by a mixed audience. Organizers described it as part of broader efforts to promote cultural exchange and foster mutual understanding through the arts.