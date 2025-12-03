Al-Sulaymaniyah launches 3rd Made in Iraq Expo with 35+ firms

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

Kurdistan Region’s Al-Sulaymaniyah province hosted on Wednesday the third edition of the Made in Iraq Expo, featuring 40 domestic companies across various industrial sectors.

Speaking to Shafaq News, Hussein Hama Karim, public relations officer at the Al-Sulaymaniyah International Exhibition, confirmed that the event, which will run for four days, launched after finalizing all logistical and technical arrangements, with over 1,000 investors and traders registered, reflecting what he described as “growing confidence in local manufacturing and increasing demand for Iraqi-made products.”

“The exhibition aims to boost domestic production, expand its market presence, and facilitate partnerships between Iraqi businesses and potential investors,” Karim clarified, adding that it now serves as a key gathering for industrialists, entrepreneurs, and policymakers.

He noted that the 2025 edition includes product showcases, panel discussions, and networking sessions designed to attract investment and accelerate projects critical to Iraq’s economic recovery.

The first Al-Sulaymaniyah edition offered a centralized platform to spotlight local manufacturers, particularly small and mid-sized firms, reviving interest in Iraqi products once absent from shelves and proving the sector’s potential with proper support.

Last year’s expanded edition drew major firms in food, construction, plastics, and electrical goods, attracting hundreds of investors from across the country and resulting in several trade deals and agency contracts that reinforced market confidence in national industry.

