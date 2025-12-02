Al-Sulaymaniyah to host ‘Made in Iraq’ expo with major turnout

Shafaq News – Al-Sulaymaniyah

The third edition of the “Made in Iraq” expo is to open in al-Sulaymaniyah province, the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday, bringing together dozens of leading industrial companies and hundreds of buyers from across the country.

According to information obtained by Shafaq News, the four-day event will feature 40 major companies from the Kurdistan Region, alongside roughly 1,000 traders and investors from various Iraqi provinces.

Aram Baban, a member of al-Sulaymaniyah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, told reporters the exhibition aims to spotlight Iraqi industrial products, attract commercial agencies, and encourage investment in local manufacturing.

He said the expo has become a key platform for promoting domestic industries, expanding market access, and facilitating new industrial investment licenses inside the country.

