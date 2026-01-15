International transport and logistics expo kicks off in Iraqi Kurdistan

Shafaq News– Erbil

Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, hosted the sixth International Transport and Logistics Exhibition on Thursday, attracting more than 125 companies from Iraq and 12 other countries.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the four-day event, held at the Erbil International Fairgrounds, runs daily from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time, featuring firms working in air transport, land freight, and logistics services.

Speaking to our agency, one of the exhibition’s founders said, “Several agreements were finalized during the event, linking local operators with foreign partners to boost cooperation and expand the transport and logistics sector.”