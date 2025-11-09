Strong participation marks special vote in Baghdad's Al-Rusafa

Shafaq News - Baghdad

The special voting in Baghdad’s al-Rusafa district is proceeding smoothly with strong voter turnout, Iraq's Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) told Shafaq News on Sunday.

Al-Rusafa District

• Eligible voters: 131,398

• Polling centers: 67

Iraq’s 2025 parliamentary elections began today with a special vote involving more than 1.3 million Iraqis, including members of the security, defense, and service sectors, as well as internally displaced persons. The general vote will be held on Tuesday, with around 20 million Iraqis expected to participate.

