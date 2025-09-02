PM Barzani urges Baghdad to release KRG budget ‘without delay’

Shafaq News – Erbil

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani pressed Baghdad on Tuesday to release the Kurdistan Region’s budget share and financial entitlements “without delay.”

Barzani raised the matter during a meeting in Erbil with French Ambassador to Iraq Patrick Durel, where the two also discussed bilateral ties and political developments, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). Talks covered preparations for the November 11 parliamentary elections and ongoing negotiations to form the next KRG cabinet.

Addressing relations between Erbil and Baghdad, he emphasized that disputes must be resolved within the framework of the Iraqi Constitution, reiterating that the Kurdistan Region’s rights as a “federal region” must be safeguarded.