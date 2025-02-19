KRG condemns attacks on Kurds, Demands oil export resumption

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Wednesday, during a meeting chaired by PM Masrour Barzani, denounced attacks on Kurdish farmers in Kirkuk and urged swift action to resume oil exports.

Condemnation of Attacks on Farmers

The ministers discussed the recent “harassment” and attacks on Kurdish farmers in the Shanaga village of Shwan district, Kirkuk province.

“We affirm that these actions are illegal and unacceptable in any form,” the statement read.

The KRG stressed its opposition to any form of oppression against farmers, emphasizing that they are “the rightful owners of the land and must be allowed to cultivate and benefit from their lands freely.”

The government underscored the necessity of implementing Law No. 3 of 2025, issued by the Iraqi parliament, which mandates the annulment of decisions made under the former Ba’ath regime and the restitution of lands to their legitimate owners.

“All obstacles preventing farmers from reclaiming their rights must be removed,” the KRG added.

Oil Export and Budget Law

The council also reviewed the outcomes of a joint meeting held in Erbil on Tuesday between the KRG Ministry of Natural Resources and the Iraqi federal Ministry of Oil. The discussions centered on the necessary mechanisms for implementing the 2025 federal Budget Law, particularly the resumption of Kurdistan’s oil exports.

The KRG reiterated its “firm stance on supporting the enforcement of Article 12 of the budget law.”

Article 12 of the draft Budget Law provides for compensating the Kurdistan Regional Government for production and transportation costs incurred in oil extraction.

“The halt in exports since March 2023 has resulted in billions of dollars in lost revenue for Iraq’s public finances. Consequently, the Ministry of Natural Resources has been tasked with continuing coordination with the federal Ministry of Oil to establish clear executive mechanisms for resuming exports,” the statement noted.

The council highlighted that all legal barriers have been addressed, and no further obstacles remain to the implementation of the law.