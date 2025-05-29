KRG cries foul over Baghdad’s budget calculations

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) rejected the federal government’s financial assessments regarding oil and non-oil revenues.

The Kurdish Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Nuri affirmed in a statement that the figures presented by Baghdad’s Ministry of Finance and the Central Bank, which reported a deposit of 4.22 trillion dinars by the Region. He clarified that this amount actually corresponds to 9.11 trillion dinars in total gross oil revenue, and criticized Baghdad’s accounting approach for excluding key cost components.

The minister also accused the federal government of unilaterally disregarding provisions of Article 9 of the amended 2019 Federal Financial Management Law, and of failing to account for extraction costs, investment entitlements to oil companies, and fuel used for electricity generation or local consumption.

The KRG further indicated it has been deprived of job grade allocations since 2013 and denied compensation for victims of chemical attacks, genocide, and displacement—describing these as unresolved injustices.