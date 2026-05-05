President Barzani sees progress on Erbil-Baghdad disputes

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday expressed optimism about resolving disputes between Erbil and Baghdad after meeting Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council head Faiq Zidan.

Speaking at a press conference in Baghdad, Barzani noted that internal disagreements between the two main Kurdish parties —the Kurdistan Democratic Party and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan— had prevented his meeting with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi.

“We must, as Kurds, establish a framework to resolve our internal issues, and this is what we are working on through the political council formed by the presidency of the region,” he said.

Barzani emphasized that he holds full respect for the Iraqi president, adding that “both are Kurdish.” He said a future meeting is expected “once internal differences are resolved.”

Regarding disputes between Erbil and Baghdad, he Barzani stressed that political actors are actively engaged in dialogue, adding that Iraq’s capital remains the central venue for addressing outstanding issues. “Baghdad is our capital and our strategic depth,” Barzani affirmed, stating, “Issues that could not be resolved in the past must now be settled here.”

Read more: President Barzani comes to Baghdad with more than Erbil's demands