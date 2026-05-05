President Nechirvan Barzani concludes two-day Baghdad visit

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani wrapped up a two-day visit to Baghdad on Tuesday, describing the trip as "fruitful and successful" after a full round of meetings with Iraqi political leaders, coalition heads, and Prime Minister-designate Ali al-Zaidi.

Barzani said discussions centered on forming the incoming Iraqi government, expressing "full support" to al-Zaidi for joint efforts toward "a new phase of stability, development, and progress" for Iraq and its people.

أنهينا اليوم زيارة مثمرة وناجحة للعاصمة بغداد والتقينا بكافة التحالفات والشخصيات الوطنية والشركاء فيها. أكدنا على العمل والتعاون المشترك لمواجهة التحديات الوطنية السياسية والأمنية والاقتصادية بما فيها التأكيد على حصر السلاح بيد الدولة والمعالجة السريعة للوضع الاقتصادي بسبب… — Nechirvan Barzani (@IKRPresident) May 5, 2026

On the policy front, Barzani said the meetings produced consensus around three priorities: consolidating weapons under exclusive state authority, addressing economic pressures stemming from regional instability, and ensuring that Iraq maintains a policy of non-interference in regional conflicts. "We affirmed guaranteeing the security of neighboring states and keeping Iraq at a distance from regional disputes."

The Kurdistan Region president arrived in Baghdad on Monday morning, where he met with leaders of the Shiite Coordination Framework, the Sunni National Political Council, Parliament Speaker Haibet Al-Halbousi, Prime Minister-designate Ali Al-Zaidi, and Kurdish minority parliamentarians representing Feyli Kurds, Yazidis, Mandaean Sabeans, and Christians.

Read more: President Barzani comes to Baghdad with more than Erbil's demands