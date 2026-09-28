Shafaq News- Damascus

Syria has begun rehabilitation and preparation work at the Qamishli-Nusaybin border crossing with Turkiye, the General Authority for Land Crossings and Customs said on Monday.

Mazen Alloush, director of international relations and cooperation at the authority, told Shafaq News that crews had started excavation, leveling and other technical preparations at the site.

The first phase includes rehabilitating inbound and outbound cargo yards and transit areas, as well as building administrative facilities, passenger halls, customs facilities and staff housing. The crossing covers about 558,000 square meters.

The project is expected to support trade, expand transit and transport through Syrian territory, ease pressure on existing facilities and shorten travel distances and crossing times, according to Alloush.

“The work is part of a broader infrastructure upgrade, with construction to proceed in stages under approved technical plans,” he added.

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