Rwanga launches winter feeding drive for wildlife in Kurdistan

Shafaq News– Erbil

The Rwanga Foundation on Sunday launched a humanitarian and environmental campaign to provide food for birds and wild animals across plains and mountain slopes in the Soran Administration, as heavy snowfall grips the Kurdistan Region.

In a statement, the foundation said the initiative was carried out in coordination with the Sidakan district administration and the local environment department, in response to severe cold and snow that have depleted natural food sources for wildlife.

The campaign covered areas within Sidakan’s boundaries, including the Hert plain and the villages of Dostanan, Lllkan, Gora Batrash, and Shevan. Rwanga added that the effort will be expanded in the coming days to include Mount Safin and other nearby locations.

Rwanga —meaning “vision”— is a non-governmental organization focused on expanding access to education, delivering community services, and strengthening local capacities. Founded in 2013, it has reached more than three million people through humanitarian, educational, and community-development programs.

Headquartered in Erbil, Rwangah operates across Iraq through four main sectors: education, youth, environment, and vulnerable groups.