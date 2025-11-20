Rwanga Foundation drives new hiring push in Mosul

Shafaq News – Nineveh

The Rwanga Foundation launched a major job fair in Mosul on Thursday, bringing together 50 private-sector companies that offer more than 150 opportunities for job seekers across Nineveh.

In a statement, the foundation said the two-day fair was organized in partnership with the Dijla Agricultural Association, supported by the UN Development Programme (UNDP) and funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) through KfW Development Bank.

The event includes a series of capacity-building sessions aimed at equipping participants with practical skills to enter the labor market.

Organizers said strong participation marked the opening day, with companies from Mosul and surrounding districts presenting what they described as real, accessible job opportunities.

Founded in 2013 by Idris Nechirvan Barzani, Rwanga is a nonprofit organization based in the Kurdistan Region. Initially focused on improving children’s education, its work has expanded to include economic development, youth empowerment, environmental protection, and humanitarian aid. The foundation also advances climate action through local initiatives that support its environmental objectives.