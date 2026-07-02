Spain ease past Austria to reach World Cup last 16

Shafaq News

Spain booked their place in the World Cup Round of 16 with a commanding 3-0 victory over Austria in Los Angeles, producing a clinical display that underlined their status as one of the tournament favorites.

Luis de la Fuente's side controlled possession from the opening whistle and steadily increased the pressure before Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock with a composed finish, rewarding Spain's dominance.

Austria attempted to respond after the break but struggled to break through Spain's disciplined defense, while their own back line continued to face sustained pressure from the Spanish attack.

Spain doubled their advantage in the second half to put the contest beyond doubt before Oyarzabal struck again 89 minutes in, converting Marc Cucurella's assist to complete his brace and cap an impressive team performance.

The victory extends Spain's unbeaten run at the tournament and sends them into the last 16, where they will face the winner of Portugal and Croatia.