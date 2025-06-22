Baghdad in UNSC: Iran strike risks regional war

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraq’s representative to the United Nations Security Council expressed Baghdad’s “deep concern” over the rapidly escalating military developments.

In remarks delivered during an emergency session of the Security Council, Ambassador Abbas Kazem Ubaid Al-Fatlawi noted Iraq’s condemnation of the recent attack targeting nuclear facilities, cautioning such operations risk expanding the conflict and could draw in additional regional and international actors.

Al-Fatlawi stressed that targeting nuclear sites “sets a dangerous precedent that violates the principles of the nuclear non-proliferation regime.” He called on the international community to take immediate steps to revive dialogue channels, warning that such attacks could lead to “catastrophic radioactive leaks that threaten both people and the environment, with cross-border consequences.”

He added that the region has experienced repeated waves of instability over recent decades, but now faces the danger of a full-scale regional war—marked by economic fallout that threatens global supply chains and international maritime routes.

The ambassador also emphasized that Iraq is “directly affected by these developments and has already documented repeated violations by parties to the conflict.”

The UN Security Council convened an emergency session on June 23 in New York to address the United States’ airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The meeting explored a draft resolution—sponsored by Russia, China, and Pakistan—calling for an immediate, unconditional ceasefire in the Middle East.