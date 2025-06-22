Exclusive: Trump’s Iran offensive triggers Houthi retaliation in Red Sea

Shafaq News/ Yemen’s Ansarallah movement (Houthis) will resume attacks on US vessels in the Red Sea and any maritime corridors passing through areas under its control, a Houthi official announced on Sunday.

Brigadier General Abed Mohammed Al-Thawr, Assistant Director of the Moral Guidance Department in the Houthi-aligned Yemeni Armed Forces, confirmed to Shafaq News that Washington's direct involvement in the war has “collapsed diplomatic efforts and mediation attempts aimed at de-escalation,” adding that Yemen remains firmly aligned with Tehran and will support it with all available means.

The announcement came hours after US President Donald Trump confirmed that US forces had launched airstrikes (Operation Midnight Hammer) on three nuclear facilities in Iran.

In early May 2025, the United States and Yemen’s Houthi movement reached a ceasefire agreement after weeks of escalating hostilities in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandeb Strait. The deal, brokered by Oman and announced by President Donald Trump, brought an end to US-led Operation Rough Rider and paused Houthi attacks on US-linked vessels.