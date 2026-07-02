Federal Court frees Iraqi General in Nasiriyah camp incident

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Federal Court of Cassation has ordered the release of Lt. Gen. Nasser Al-Ghannam, who had been imprisoned over the deadly military training camp incident in Nasiriyah, Dhi Qar province, Prime Minister's adviser Judge Munir Haddad said on Thursday.

Al-Ghannam had been serving a two-year prison sentence imposed by the First Military Court on Dec. 31, 2025. According to a court source who spoke to Shafaq News at the time, he was convicted under Article 411(2) of the Military Penal Code and dismissed from service over the Fourth Military College training camp incident, in which more than 100 newly admitted cadets suffered heat exhaustion and dehydration after running out of drinking water, leaving two dead and dozens hospitalized.

The same ruling sentenced Maj. Gen. Abdul Salim Al-Baydani, an administrative officer at the Fourth Military College, to six months in prison. Brig. Gen. Star Jabbar Khudair Al-Rubaie, the college's dean, received a three-year prison sentence under the same article and was also dismissed from service.