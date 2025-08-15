Qurban cult tied to suicide in Nasiriyah

Shafaq News - Dhi Qar

A man in his 30s hanged himself inside his home in central Nasiriyah, on Friday, according to a security source.

Preliminary investigations link the suicide to the outlawed “Qurban” cult, whose members promote extremist beliefs and rituals, including self-sacrifice.

Authorities say the group, also known as the “Al-Allahiya” cult, falsely deifies Imam Ali, the first Imam in Shia Islam, and conducts name-drawings to select individuals for sacrifice. Multiple suicides across southern Iraq have been tied to its practices.

Iraqi security forces have arrested dozens of members in Wasit, Basra, Muthanna, and Diwaniyah. The cult is banned under Iraqi law for promoting extremist ideology and inciting self-harm.