Drone crash in Erbil’s Harir area sparks fire

Shafaq News- Erbil

An explosive-laden drone crashed into a mountain in the Harir area of Erbil province, the capital of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, without causing casualties, a local source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The crash ignited a fire, which firefighting teams quickly brought under control before it could spread.

Circumstances surrounding the crash and the party responsible for launching the drone remain unclear, pending an official statement.

Earlier today, Karim Parwizi, a senior official in the Iranian Kurdish opposition group, the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI), told Shafaq News that the party’s headquarters in the Doli Alana area of Balisan, north of Erbil, had come under a drone attack.