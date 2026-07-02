Drone hits Iranian Kurdish party base near Erbil

Shafaq News- Erbil

A drone struck a base belonging to the Kurdistan Democratic Party of Iran (KDPI) north of Erbil on Thursday, a senior party official told Shafaq News.

Karim Pirozi, a KDPI leader, said the drone targeted one of the party's positions in Doli Alana in the Balisan area, adding that the attack caused no casualties among party members.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Earlier, a drone attack targeted Degala camp north of Erbil.