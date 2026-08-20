Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iranian Speaker of Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, expressed support for Iraqi government steps to place the weapons of armed factions under a legal framework and reaffirmed Tehran's commitment to the bilateral security agreement during talks in Baghdad on Thursday with Iraq's National Security Adviser, Qasem Al-Aboudi.

Al-Aboudi, in a statement, said that the Iraqi constitution does not permit armed groups to threaten the security of other states, and that the government was moving ahead with bringing all weapons under state control. Ghalibaf backed the government's program to bring weapons under the authority of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

A day earlier, Ghalibaf had praised the Iraqi "resistance," the Iran-aligned factions, describing it as a source of national strength whose influence extends beyond Iraq's borders.

Read more: Days to disarm Iraq's factions: deadline or negotiable ceiling?