A Fire broke out in high-rise investment building in Erbil

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that a fire erupted in the under-construction Tulip Tower investment building in the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Civil Defense helicopters were involved in extinguishing the blaze that erupted at the top of the building, which consists of more than 30 floors.

Shakhwan Saeed, the spokesperson for the Civil Defense, told Shafaq News Agency, "Twelve civil defense teams participated in putting out the fire, and it was found that the flames ignited the wood on the upper floor."

He added, "We have formed a committee to investigate the incident, and the reasons will be clarified through the committee's report in the coming days."

Saeed also noted, "The location does not contain any electrical devices, and we cannot determine the cause of the fire until we review the surveillance cameras, where the circumstances will be revealed to the public."

The fire came hours after a massive fire on Thursday at an oil refinery on the road to the town of Koy Sinjaq near Erbil.

Governor Omed Khoshnaw, speaking at a press conference attended by Shafaq News Agency, explained that the initial cause of the fire at the refinery, based on preliminary information, was an electrical short in a generator connected to one of the tanks inside the refinery. The tanks contained over 5,000 tons of crude oil and fluorine.

According to Khoshnaw, the estimated losses from the incident amount to $8 million, including damage to the facility and vehicles.