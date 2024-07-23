Iraqi Kurdistan authorities arrest two for Arson

Shafaq News/ Security forces in Iraq's Kurdistan Region detained two individuals on Tuesday suspected of setting fires in the Roandiz district of Erbil province, according to a statement from the Rawanduz District Police Directorate.

The statement said authorities apprehended the suspects following an investigation into "multiple fires in the district". It added that "the detainees confessed during questioning to starting several fires in various areas of Rawanduz."

The motive behind the fires remains unclear. Local authorities are investigating the case and haven't indicated whether they're searching for more suspects.