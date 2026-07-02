Iraq denounces “terrorist bombing” at Damascus cafe

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday condemned the “terrorist bombing” of a cafe in the Syrian capital, Damascus, that killed seven people, calling attacks targeting civilians and public places “flagrant violations of humanitarian values and international law.”

The ministry extended its condolences to the Syrian government, the Syrian people, and the victims' families, wished the injured a speedy recovery, and reaffirmed Iraq's full solidarity with Syria.

Syria's Health and Interior ministries reported that an explosive device detonated inside a cafe in Damascus’ Al-Hijaz district, injuring 22 others. Authorities are continuing to investigate the blast and identify those responsible.