Regional conflict disrupts Thai rice trade with Iraq

Shafaq News- Bangkok/ Baghdad

Thai rice exports to Iraq have completely stopped since the outbreak of the war in the Middle East, The Nation Thailand media outlet said on Sunday.

Citing Thai Rice Exporters Association honorary president Chookiat Ophaswongse, the report said Iraq had imported between 80,000 and 90,000 tons of Thai rice monthly, or nearly one million tons annually, before the war disrupted shipments, including one vessel forced to unload its cargo after being unable to continue sailing.

Ophaswongse added that Thailand lost more than 200,000 tons of rice exports to the Middle East over the past three months amid a roughly 20% rise in shipping and insurance costs alongside higher global oil prices.

Thai rice exports reached only 2.2 million tons during the first four months of 2026, “raising concerns over Bangkok’s ability to meet its annual export target of seven million tons.”

Earlier this year, Thailand’s Department of Foreign Trade reported that Iraq purchased 95,000 metric tons of Thai rice during the first 11 months of 2025, while overall Thai rice exports were projected to reach between 7.8 million and 8 million tons for the year.