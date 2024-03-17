The Red Devils thwart Reds' uprising in injury time

Shafaq News / Manchester United clinched a thrilling (4-3) victory over their arch-rivals Liverpool in a Sunday evening clash at Old Trafford, advancing to the semi-finals of the English FA Cup.

The match, which unfolded in the quarter-final stage, showcased an intense battle between the two football powerhouses.

With this triumph, Manchester United joins Manchester City, Coventry City, and Chelsea in the semi-final lineup of the FA Cup.

The encounter ignited early as Manchester United initiated a flurry of attacks, with Wan-Bissaka attempting a shot in the 2nd minute, easily handled by Kelleher. The home side's dominance persisted, with Rashford unleashing a ground shot in the 4th minute, thwarted by Liverpool's goalkeeper.

McTominay broke the deadlock in the 10th minute, capitalizing on a rebound from Kelleher after a shot from Fernandes. Despite Liverpool's attempts to retaliate, Manchester United maintained their lead until the first half's dying moments.

Liverpool, however, managed to level the score just before halftime, courtesy of a powerful strike from MacAllister inside Manchester United's penalty area in the 44th minute.

The second half witnessed an exhilarating exchange of chances, with both sides relentlessly pursuing victory. Manchester United's substitute, Antony, restored the lead in the 87th minute with a clinical finish inside the box, evading Kelleher's grasp.

Yet, Liverpool's determination shone through, as Elliott found the net in the 105th minute, following a deflected shot from Eriksen. Despite Manchester United's efforts to seal the win, Rashford's superb ground shot in the 112th minute leveled the score once more, setting the stage for a dramatic finish.

In the dying moments of extra time, Amad Diallo sealed Manchester United's triumph with a goal in the 120th minute, courtesy of a pass from Gana Gueye inside Liverpool's penalty area. The jubilant celebration was however dampened as Diallo received a yellow card, subsequently leading to his dismissal from the field.

The pulsating encounter concluded with Manchester United emerging victorious, securing their berth in the FA Cup semi-finals amidst a flurry of exhilarating moments.