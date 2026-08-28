Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has ordered the precautionary freezing of assets belonging to 12 prominent political figures, including current and former lawmakers and a former adviser to the prime minister, over cases related to anti-corruption investigations.

According to official documents obtained by Shafaq News and dated August 26, the list includes Muthanna al-Samarrai, leader of the Al-Azm Alliance, lawmaker Alia Nassayif, along with Ibrahim Mohammed Abbas Faraj al-Sumaidaie, a former adviser to the prime minister.

It also names lawmakers Bahaa al-Din Noor Mohammed Hussein al-Nouri, Ziad Tariq Abdullah al-Janabi, Abdulrahman Hassan Khalid Abdullah al-Khalid, Mohammed Farman Shahir Salman al-Jubouri, Hind Mohammed Saleh Hassan al-Abbasi, Bushra Rajab Musa Sahl al-Qaisi, Mudar Maan Saleh Khalaf al-Karawi, and Ashwaq Salem Hassan Hussein al-Jubouri, according to the documents.

The CBI instructed all banks, financial institutions, ministries, and relevant authorities to implement precautionary measures to freeze the assets of those listed.

In The CBI requested that they take the necessary measures to freeze the movable and immovable assets of the individuals named in the order. Banks were also instructed to notify the requesting authority immediately if they identify any account balances belonging to those targeted.