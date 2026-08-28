Shafaq News- Tehran

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Friday called for greater reliance on domestic production and more targeted investment as Tehran faces a new US economic pressure campaign.

In a written message marking Government Week, Khamenei urged authorities to address inflation, unemployment and prices while directing investment toward domestic production and managing imports more carefully.

Equally vital is giving special attention to economic growth, boosting production, gradually phasing out the US #dollar from playing a pivotal role, and ultimately, making Resistance Economy the central focus – all of which are among the goals of the service-oriented government. — Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei (@MKhamenei_ir) August 28, 2026

He also warned officials against public statements that could weaken morale, saying shortcomings should be addressed without giving Iran’s adversaries material they could exploit. “Anything that harms social cohesion is forbidden,” Khamenei said, calling for national unity as Iran faces mounting economic pressure.

The message came days after the US Treasury launched Operation Economic Outcast, a broad sanctions campaign aimed at severing Iran’s financial links and targeting financial networks, oil-smuggling channels and other sources of revenue supporting Tehran. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Washington intended to cut off Iran’s remaining economic lifelines and warned countries and companies doing business with Tehran that they could lose access to the US dollar and the global financial system.