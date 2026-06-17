Iran sets July 8 funeral procession for Ayatollah Khamenei in Iraq

Shafaq News- Tehran

Tehran authorities are preparing for the funeral procession of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, with part of the ceremonies set to take place in Iraq on July 8, Tehran Mayor Alireza Zakani said on Wednesday.

In a press conference, Zakani noted that several routes are under consideration for the funeral procession in the Iranian capital, including Damavand Street, Enghelab (Revolution) Street, Azadi (Freedom) Street, and the corridor extending toward Lashgari Expressway.

He added that the main streets alone would not be able to accommodate the anticipated turnout, prompting officials to consider surrounding roads and secondary routes as part of crowd management plans.

He also announced that Khamenei's body would be transferred to Iraq for a funeral ceremony on July 8, without providing further details.

Khamenei was killed in the initial US-Israeli strikes on Tehran on February 28, ending more than three decades as Iran's supreme leader. He was succeeded by his son, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was reportedly injured in the same attacks and has not made any public appearances since assuming the position.