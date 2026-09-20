Shafaq News- Nineveh

Rescue teams from Nineveh and the Kurdistan Region were racing on Sunday to save a two-year-old girl who fell into a 20-meter-deep well in Al-Sharai village in Kwer, southeast of Mosul, a Civil Defense source told Shafaq News.

The source said two specialized Nineveh teams, working with Civil Defense crews from the Kurdistan Region, had been trying for hours to reach the child, with the well’s extremely narrow diameter complicating rescue efforts.

Teams confirmed that the girl was still alive after hearing her from inside the well and lowered a rope in an attempt to secure her, the source said.

Rescuers were continuing efforts to find a safe way to extract the child without putting her at further risk.

Witnesses said the girl had been trapped in the well since around 3:00 p.m. local time, with rescue operations continuing into the evening.